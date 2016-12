Почта Молдовы и Приднестровья

Destination Country - Moldova:Tracking Consuming:0 Millisecond, Cache Time:2013/12/17 08:45:29

2013-11-14 11:18, DENMARK, COPENHAGEN INC, Insert item into bag (Otb)

2013-11-13 05:19, SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM UTRIKES, Insert item into bag (Otb)

2013-11-12 21:30, SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM UTRIKES, Receive item at office of exchange (Otb)

Origin Country - Sweden:Tracking Consuming:0 Millisecond, Cache Time:2013/12/17 08:45:29

2013-11-22 19:55, Local mail tracking

2013-11-19 10:31, Stockholm utr, The item has arrived from abroad to Posten´s international terminal for sorting

2013-11-19 10:31, Order received into final destination country

2013-11-16 08:46, FINLAND, The item has been dispatched from the sorting terminal abroad for onward transport to Sweden

2013-11-16 08:46, Order departed from sorting hub

2013-11-13 05:19, Stockholm utr, The item has been dispatched from Posten´s international terminal for onward transport abroad

2013-11-12 21:30, Stockholm utr, The item has arrived at Posten´s international terminal for sorting and transport abroad

2013-11-12 21:30, Order at pre-departure sorting

2013-11-07 16:10, Sweden Post, Direct Link, Singapore, The item has been dispatched from Sweden Post, Direct Link's international terminal for onward transport abroad

2013-10-30 07:00, Order Shipment recorded

Нажмите, чтобы показать полностью ...