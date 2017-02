There are fears Paul Pogba has suffered a thigh or hamstring strain, which could rule the Juventus man out for a month.The 22-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last week, limped off just 27 minutes into today’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. Pogba was spotted weeping on the bench, consoled by his teammates with an ice pack strapped to the back of his thigh, and hobbled to the bus after the match.According to initial reports from Sky Sport Italia and Sport Mediaset, there are fears he has suffered a thigh or hamstring strain.That would rule him out for at least a month.